Asari-Dokubo, IPOB, secessionist groups have no business in Rivers ---Wike | Ripples Nigeria

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has given quit notices to the founder of the Niger Delta People Volunteer Force (NDPVF), Mujahid Asari-Dokubo, the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), and other secessionist groups in the state who, according to him, have no business in the state and will not be allowed to operate there.

Wike gave this warning on Tuesday when he received the Chief of Army Staff (CoAS), Lt. General Ibrahim Attahiru, who was on a courtesy visit to the state at the Government House in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

Wike was reacting to the recent declaration by Asari-Dokubo of the newly formed Biafra Customary Government (BCG).

In a statement declaring the BCG, Dokubo had said all the South-South and South-East regions of the country were part of the new government with him as the president.

However, Wike, while addressing the CoAS, insisted that he will not condone Dokubo, IPOB or any secessionist group who would like to use Rivers as a base for their separatist activities.

READ ALSO: Focus on governance, UNIPORT Teaching Hospital CMD tells Wike

He urged the agitators and separatists to go elsewhere for their agitations as the state was not part of Biafra and would not support their activisms.

“All those who are talking about their independence, they can go anywhere, but not from here. We are not part of any secession,” Wike said.

Continuing, he added:

“We will support the Army and other security agencies to make sure they reduce the level of crime and criminality in this state.

“Rivers State is not a Biafran state and we do not support any act of secession and violent agitation while we are trying to keep the country together. So they can go elsewhere and agitate for their republic but definitely not in Rivers State.”

While responding to the governor, Attahiru who was in the state to carry out an assessment of 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, commended him for his zero-tolerance for separatist groups.

“I also thank you for your continued non tolerance approach against separatist groups and also your contribution in promoting peaceful coexistence among the various communities that lives in Rivers State.”

Join the conversation

Opinions