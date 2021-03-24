 Asari-Dokubo, IPOB, secessionist groups have no business in Rivers ---Wike | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Politics

Asari-Dokubo, IPOB, secessionist groups have no business in Rivers —Wike

Published

2 hours ago

on

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has given quit notices to the founder of the Niger Delta People Volunteer Force (NDPVF), Mujahid Asari-Dokubo, the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), and other secessionist groups in the state who, according to him, have no business in the state and will not be allowed to operate there.

Wike gave this warning on Tuesday when he received the Chief of Army Staff (CoAS), Lt. General Ibrahim Attahiru, who was on a courtesy visit to the state at the Government House in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

Wike was reacting to the recent declaration by Asari-Dokubo of the newly formed Biafra Customary Government (BCG).

In a statement declaring the BCG, Dokubo had said all the South-South and South-East regions of the country were part of the new government with him as the president.

However, Wike, while addressing the CoAS, insisted that he will not condone Dokubo, IPOB or any secessionist group who would like to use Rivers as a base for their separatist activities.

READ ALSO: Focus on governance, UNIPORT Teaching Hospital CMD tells Wike

He urged the agitators and separatists to go elsewhere for their agitations as the state was not part of Biafra and would not support their activisms.

“All those who are talking about their independence, they can go anywhere, but not from here. We are not part of any secession,” Wike said.

Continuing, he added:

“We will support the Army and other security agencies to make sure they reduce the level of crime and criminality in this state.

“Rivers State is not a Biafran state and we do not support any act of secession and violent agitation while we are trying to keep the country together. So they can go elsewhere and agitate for their republic but definitely not in Rivers State.”

While responding to the governor, Attahiru who was in the state to carry out an assessment of 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, commended him for his zero-tolerance for separatist groups.

“I also thank you for your continued non tolerance approach against separatist groups and also your contribution in promoting peaceful coexistence among the various communities that lives in Rivers State.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Join the conversation

Investigations

ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations2 months ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Investigations3 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production

Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities

In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II) INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II)
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE  discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects  (I)

There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...

Sports

Sepp Blatter Sepp Blatter
Sports3 mins ago

FIFA extends bans on Blatter, Valcke by six years eight months

FIFA has extended the ban on its former president, Sepp Blatter, and former secretary-general, Jerome Valcke by eight years and...
Sports7 hours ago

AFCON Qualifiers: Full house in Super Eagles camp as Iheanacho arrives

Kelechi Iheanacho has arrived at the Eko Hotel and Suites camp of the Super Eagles ahead of their international outings...
Latest1 day ago

Buhari to declare National Sports Festival open April 6

President Muhammadu Buhari will declare open the 20th National Sports Festival (NSF) scheduled in Edo State on April 6. The...
Sports1 day ago

CAF disqualifies Chad from AFCONQ, awards 3-0 victories to Namibia, Mali

Chad will no longer take part in the qualifying series of next year’s Africa Cup of Nations(AFCON) as they have...
NFF appoints Christian Chukwu as Life Ambassador, places him on N.5m salary NFF appoints Christian Chukwu as Life Ambassador, places him on N.5m salary
Sports1 day ago

Pick only fit Super Eagles stars for Benin Republic game, Chukwu tells Rohr

Former international and ex-Super Eagles coach, Christian Chukwu has advised team manager Gernot Rohr on what to do to win...

Latest Tech News

Latest2 hours ago

Paychant launches platform for Nigerians to buy airtime with Bitcoin. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Pan-African Fintech Accelerator selects 10...
Latest23 hours ago

Ten African startups to pitch at Y Combinator’s W21 batch demo day. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Ten African startups to pitch...
Latest2 days ago

HexGn launches virtual accelerator programme for African entrepreneurs. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. HexGn launches virtual accelerator programme...
Latest4 days ago

TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space

The week was majorly characterised by funding rounds as notable Nigerian startups raised capital from various VCs. Delivery logistics company...
Latest5 days ago

Nigeria’s Kuda bank closes $25m Series A round. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Kuda bank closes $25m...
Latest5 days ago

Facebook launches Instagram Lite in Sub-Saharan Africa

Facebook on Friday announced the launch of Instagram Lite in Sub-Saharan Africa to address connectivity issues in the region. The...