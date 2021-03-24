Ex-CBN gov, Mailafia, describes attack on Ortom as "attempt to silence Benue people" | Ripples Nigeria

A former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Dr. Obadiah Mailafia, has bemoaned the alleged assassination attempt on Governor Samuel Ortom, tagging it an attack on Benue indigenes.

Mailafia made this statement during a guest appearance on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Wednesday, March 24, in response to the recent alleged assassination attempt on the Benue State Governor by some gunmen.

The former CBN official further expressed disappointment that some groups from a region of the country have been empowered to terrorise citizens.

Mailafia, however, noted that the people of the Middle Belt are not afraid of those who carried out the assault on their governor.

“This attempt on the life of an executive governor and incumbent of a state is an attempted attack on the entire people of the state. Those who are trying to do this wicked thing need to understand the implication of what they are trying to do.

“The circumstances in Borno are very different. Borno is a war zone, we’ve been living with these evil people for a while but what happened in Benue is totally different and diabolical. We don’t know what they are trying to do but this could affect the whole country.

“Benue people and the people of the Middle Belt will never ever accept this attempt on one of their sons. Nobody is afraid of these people but it is just that these people are given arms and allowed to move freely while the machetes that ordinary people have are being dispossessed from them, they are not even allowed to defend their homes and their families but we are glad that God saved the life of his Excellency, Governor Ortom.”

“World powers want to destroy Nigeria and what they have done is to come and meet some people and tell them, ‘You are born to rule’. There is an agenda (ex-President Olusegun) Obasanjo called Fulanisation and enforcement of one particular religion against the rest,” Mailafia stated.

