Asari-Dokubo, Tompolo on collision course over multi-billion naira pipeline surveillance contract

Prominent Niger-Delta militant leaders, Alhaji Mujahid Asari-Dokubo and Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, are at loggerheads over the recent multi-billion naira pipeline surveillance contract awarded to a company linked to Tompolo.

Dokubo, the founder of the Niger Delta Peoples Volunteer Force (NDPVF), in a video he posted on social media on Friday night, is not happy that Tompolo got such a humongous and mouth watering contract when he, (Tompolo) had never been involved in the Ijaw nor Niger-Delta struggle.

The ex-militant leader also wondered why Tompolo who is from Delta State, should be awarded a contract that would extend to Rivers and Bayelsa State when there are capable hands who should handle those parts.

In the video, Dokubo is heard saying:

“I cannot even compare myself to Tompolo, it is unimaginable that I will condescend to the level of Tompolo. Who is Tompolo, what is his antecedents, what is his name?

“Who is he, do not allow me open a can of worms, who is Tompolo, which Ijaw struggle is he fighting? He is fighting Itsekiri people calling it Ijaw struggle and Niger-Delta struggle. Is he even involved in Ijaw struggle?

“Fighting war with Itsekiri, do not allow me to talk, he has never been involved in Ijaw struggle. Never. Gbaramatu versus Itsekiri – that is the war he is fighting.

“He is not even defending other Ijaw people who are fighting, Ogbe-Ijoh has been fighting with Aladja has Tompolo gone there before.

“So on what grounds did they give him the pipeline contract? Was he part of the struggle in Rivers, in Bayelsa? We have capable hands in Rivers and Bayelsa for pipeline protection. So why Tompolo?” he said.

