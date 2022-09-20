ASUU: El-Rufai warns students against blocking Kaduna-Abuja highway

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, on Tuesday warned members of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) against blocking the Kaduna-Abuja road for any reason.

The students had vowed to block the busy highway to protest the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

NANS had last week blocked the Lagos-Ibadan expressway to drive home their demand for immediate resolution of the Federal Government and varsity teachers’ dispute.

They also staged a protest at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, on Monday.

The governor, who gave the warning in a statement issued by the state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said the government has uncovered a plan NANS to extend their protest to Kaduna by blocking the highway over the ASUU strike.

He described the plan as unacceptable and warned the people of the state to drop the idea.

The statement read: “The Kaduna State Government wishes to remind members of the general public that any move to block the Kaduna-Abuja road, or any routes, in order to express dissatisfaction, is unacceptable and a prelude to breakdown of law and order.

“Any individual or groups planning to restrict citizens’ movements are advised to desist in the interest of public peace.

“Although the state government would never deprive her citizens the right to express discontent, public security and safety must always be given the foremost consideration.

“Those contemplating the move should know that the danger of barricading a strategic route like the Kaduna-Abuja road is better appreciated within the context of ongoing security operations covering the route and other areas of interest.

“By this statement, any group or individual blocking the Kaduna-Abuja highway will be dealt with ruthlessly.”

