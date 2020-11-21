ASUU rejects alleged move to engage military for examinations at Enugu varsity

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has decried the alleged attempt by management of Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT) to engage the military in the conduct of students’ examinations in the school.

The ASUU Coordinator in Nsukka Zone, Dr. Igbana Ajir, who bared his mind on the alleged move by the Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Charles Eze, to summon the military to force students to write the 2019/2020 first semester examination, said the plan was not only barbaric but negates the university traditions.

He said: “The attempt to use military men to force students to write the examination in ESUT is totally unacceptable and condemnable.

“The union will not hesitate to deploy relevant instruments to sanction ESUT if the institution continues to pressure and deny salary to our members who oppose this uncivil act.

He said the Federal Government must reasonably meet ASUU demands before the strike would be suspended, adding that the government agreed to meet the demands in 2009.

