Atiku accuses Tinubu of ‘hypocrisy’ on election conduct, condemns voter intimidation in Lagos

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar, on Tuesday, criticised the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, over his comment about the 2023 elections.

Atiku had in a statement issued by his media aide, Phrank Shaibu, accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) flag bearer of hypocrisy.

Tinubu had earlier on Tuesday condemned the violence reported in the 2023 general elections and called for healing and reconciliation in the country.

He said: “I’m saddened by the reported isolated infractions during the elections and its aftermath in some states. I strongly condemn it. Also, the report of arson after the announcement of governorship results in one state did not represent who we truly are: peace-loving people.

“The physical and verbal assaults committed are unacceptable and antithetical to democratic ethos.”

However, in his response, Atiku argued that the President-elect’s latest statement was laced with hypocrisy and lies.

The statement read: “For a whole month, traditional leaders, transport hooligans, and politicians in his camp threatened non-indigenes but Tinubu kept mute.

“His lackey, MC Oluomo, who is a member of his presidential campaign council, was seen on video threatening Igbo people but Tinubu said nothing. His campaign spokesmen, Bayo Onanuga and Femi Fani-Kayode, went on social media to warn Igbo people against exercising their franchise but Tinubu looked the other way.

“Traditional rulers imposed curfews and went about slaughtering goats and placing them in front of polling units but Tinubu said nothing. A traditional leader and council chairman in the Gbara community, Eti Osa local government area, summoned non-indigenes to a meeting where they threatened non-indigenes with eviction if they failed to vote for the APC but Tinubu said nothing. Those invited by the police ignored invitations because Tinubu was shielding them.”

