Ayu denies taking N1bn bribe, confirms receipt of N100m from governor

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Iyorchia Ayu, has responded to the corruption allegations leveled against him by the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike.

Wike had last month accused the former Senate president of collecting a N1billion bribe from one of the party’s presidential aspirants and refused to remit the same to the party’s coffers.

The governor also addressed journalists in Port Harcourt on Friday and claimed Ayu collected money for the same project twice.

The duo had been at loggerheads over the PDP chairman’s refusal to step down from the position.

He said: “Let Ayu say he didn’t collect N1bn; infact, he collected N100m from one governor to renovate our democratic institute. He went to the NWC and collected the same amount of N100m for the same project. No account, nothing. Let him deny it and I will reveal the name of the governor. All these issues are documented.”

Ayu, who reacted to the governor’s allegations on his Twitter handle, decried the aspersions on his character and family by the governor and his supporters.

He wrote: “When the first allegation was made i.e. the N1billion – I decided not to respond because we don’t want to cause altercations in the party. However, I want to make it clear that at no time did I, as the National Chairman of @OfficialPDPNig collect any N1billion from anybody.

“The consistent attacks on my person since the end of the convention on the 31st of May are deliberate and unfortunate. I have restrained myself from reacting. As the father of the party, I felt I should encourage reconciliation.

“But where it touches on my personal integrity, of which even my own family members are brought into play, it is incumbent upon me to reply.

“So, I state that I never collected N1bn from anybody.

“Also the N100m that was donated by one of the governors has been judiciously used for the purpose it was given. And in the next few weeks, we will be inviting all party leaders, including members of the press, to come for the commissioning of the PDI.

“When we came in and the party had funding difficulties, the current presidential candidate suggested that the party should take a loan of N1bn from a bank. And the owner of that bank was also an influential member of this party. He has left the party now.

“But when we discussed it with him, we discarded the idea. And the party never took any loan or any money from anybody. And I as a person never collected N1billion from anybody.

“Any money advanced to the party was declared before the National Working Committee (NWC) and handed over to the National Treasurer of the party.

“The party’s accounts are straight. They are up to date. And we promise to present the audited account to the public at the end of the year.

“On today’s allegations – “luckily, I had fully briefed the Board of Trustees (BoT) that one of our governors made a contribution of N100m to the revival of the Peoples Democratic Party’s Institute which was housed in a portacabin. And we explained to them that we hired an appropriate place in Asokoro; we have renovated and furnished it.

“Two or three days ago, we went there to inspect the place.

“And the NWC decided that even before commissioning, we should invite the Governor in question to come and inspect what we have done with his money. I am happy to state that the National Secretary of the party has since written a letter to that governor.

“So, it is not true. Neither I nor the NWC ever took any party money to carry out the renovation. In fact, we have not even exhausted that N100m which was donated by one of the governors.”

