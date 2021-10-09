Bandits kill 20 in Sokoto market

Gunmen suspected to be bandits on Friday evening killed 20 people at Ungwan Lalle market in Sabon Birni local government area of Sokoto State.

The incident occurred just 24 hours after 11 people were killed by a local vigilante group, Yan Sakai, at Mammande weekly market in Gwadabawa local government area of the state.

A former chairman of Sabon Birni LGA, Abdullahi Tsamaye, who confirmed the incident to journalists on Saturday, said several people were also injured in the attack.

He added that the bandits stormed the market in large numbers and started shooting sporadically.

“Several vehicles and other properties were destroyed in the attack,” Tsamaye said.

The Special Assistant to the Minister for Police Affairs, Idris Gobir, also confirmed the incident.

He said 22 people including traders were killed in the attack.

