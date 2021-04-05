Bandits kill five, injure one in fresh Kaduna attack | Ripples Nigeria

Bandits have attacked Katarma village in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, killing five people and leaving one injured during the attack.

The Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the attack in a statement on Sunday.

Although he didn’t state when the attack took place, he identified the deceased as Samson Danladi, Luka Gajere, Amos Ali, Titus Baba and Damali Musa and noted that the injured person was receiving treatment in a neighbouring state.

The commissioner also reported a clash between some youths in Atuku village, Jema’a LGA.

“In another incident, troops under the auspices of Operation Safe Haven reported a clash between some youths in Atuku village, Jema’a LGA. During the clash, one Afiniki Thomas was attacked by two youths and sustained a deep gash to the forehead.

“One of the assailants, Sani Safiyanu was arrested for profiling and investigation. The injured victim was rushed to a hospital for treatment,” Aruwan said.

The commissioner also disclosed that troops of Operation Safe Haven while on patrol discovered the decomposing corpse of one Paul Simon, a resident of Yagbak village in Zangon Kataf LGA, who was reported missing on March 24, 2021.

Receiving the reports, Governor Nasir El-Rufai prayed for the repose of those slain, and sent condolences to their families, while wishing the injured a quick recovery, he said.

The Governor also tasked security agencies to conduct a thorough investigation into the clash in Atulu village in Jema’a local government area.

