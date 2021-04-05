Bandits kill five, injure one in fresh Kaduna attack | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Bandits kill five, injure one in fresh Kaduna attack
Bandits have attacked Katarma village in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, killing five people and leaving one injured during the attack.
The Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the attack in a statement on Sunday.
Although he didn’t state when the attack took place, he identified the deceased as Samson Danladi, Luka Gajere, Amos Ali, Titus Baba and Damali Musa and noted that the injured person was receiving treatment in a neighbouring state.
The commissioner also reported a clash between some youths in Atuku village, Jema’a LGA.
Read also: Kaduna govt vows never to negotiate with bandits
“In another incident, troops under the auspices of Operation Safe Haven reported a clash between some youths in Atuku village, Jema’a LGA. During the clash, one Afiniki Thomas was attacked by two youths and sustained a deep gash to the forehead.
“One of the assailants, Sani Safiyanu was arrested for profiling and investigation. The injured victim was rushed to a hospital for treatment,” Aruwan said.
The commissioner also disclosed that troops of Operation Safe Haven while on patrol discovered the decomposing corpse of one Paul Simon, a resident of Yagbak village in Zangon Kataf LGA, who was reported missing on March 24, 2021.
Receiving the reports, Governor Nasir El-Rufai prayed for the repose of those slain, and sent condolences to their families, while wishing the injured a quick recovery, he said.
The Governor also tasked security agencies to conduct a thorough investigation into the clash in Atulu village in Jema’a local government area.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Why Ebonyi political battle is fierce – Gov Umahi
The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, on Wednesday blamed the fierce political battle in the state on people’s “over-dependence on...
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
Sports
13 states pass COVID-19 screening at National Sports Festival
At least 13 out of the 15 states presently in Benin, Edo State, for the 20th National Sports Festival (NSF)...
Unbeaten Super Eagles to discover AFCON group foes June 25
The Super Eagles of Nigeria will be hoping to continue their unbeaten run in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations...
Stadium Australia to host final of 32-team 2023 Women’s W’Cup
The 2023 edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup to be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand will have its...
Osaka’s 23-match winning run ended in Miami Open quarters
Naomi Osaka finally tasted defeat for the first time in 24 matches after she lost to Maria Sakkari in the...
Oshoala scores against Man City as Barca Ladies reach Champions League semis
Super Falcons forward, Asisat Oshoala was on target again as Barcelona Ladies held on to clinch a Champions League semifinal...
Latest Tech News
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
The week saw a number of new developments with the extension of the SIM-NIN registration process by the federal government...
She Leads Africa invites startups for growth coaching. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. She Leads Africa...
Nigeria’s Pricepally raises 6-digit pre-seed funding round. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Pricepally raises...
Donald Trump launches website after social media ban
Former US President, Donald Trump, has resurfaced online following the launch of his “Official Website Of The 45th President.” The...
Nigeria’s Curacel closes $450k pre-seed round to fund expansion. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Curacel closes...
Nigeria’s CodeLn rolls out remote freelancer management tool. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s CodeLn rolls...