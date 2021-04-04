Kaduna govt vows never to negotiate with bandits | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Kaduna govt vows never to negotiate with bandits
The Kaduna State Government has refuted media reports that it had appointed intermediaries to negotiate with bandits, on its behalf.
Mr Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, made the clarification in a statement on Sunday, April 4, in Kaduna.
“The attention of the Kaduna State Government, under the leadership of Gov. Nasir El-Rufai, has been drawn to reports in the media that it has appointed representatives to interface with bandits on its behalf.
READ ALSO: Bandits kill two Miyetti Allah leaders in Nasarawa
”The State Government hereby, clarifies firmly that such intermediaries have never been appointed,” he said.
Aruwan said the position of the Kaduna Government remained the same and that the state would not negotiate with, or pay ransom to bandits, and “any person who claims to do so in any capacity, if found, will be prosecuted accordingly.
“Citizens are advised to report the details of any persons posing as official government negotiators to the Kaduna State Security Operations”, Aruwan said.
