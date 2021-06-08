Bandits kill NSCDC Commander in Abuja | Ripples Nigeria

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has confirmed the killing of a Commandant of the Corps by bandits on Kuje-Gwagwalada Road in Abuja on Sunday.

Spokesman of the Corps, Olusola Odumosu, who announced the death on Monday, said the official, simply identified as Commandant Dangana sustained bullet wounds from the attack and died Monday morning.

A minute silence was held in honour of Dangana during a special parade and simulation exercise, and unveiling of the newly established female squad of the Corps at its Parade Ground at the NSCDC headquarters in Abuja.

Read also: NSCDC arrests 60-year-old man for alleged child defilement in Kwara

Speaking during the parade, the Commandant-General of the Corps, Dr. Ahmed Audi, described the security situation in Nigeria as worrisome, saying the Corps is on the verge of being rejuvenated to enable it play its roles in the security architecture of the country.

It would be recalled that Audi had in March, during a workshop for state commandants of the NSCDC in Abuja, said bandits operating in the country have foreign sponsors.

He said the workshop was aimed at strengthening capacity on best practices for fostering effective leadership, civil-military relations, and conflict management.

Meanwhile, Audi said the country is witnessing an asymmetric war that requires inter-agency collaboration among security agencies.

By Victor Uzoho…

Join the conversation

Opinions