Bandits kill NSCDC Commander in Abuja | Ripples Nigeria

Metro
Bandits kill NSCDC Commander in Abuja
The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has confirmed the killing of a Commandant of the Corps by bandits on Kuje-Gwagwalada Road in Abuja on Sunday.
Spokesman of the Corps, Olusola Odumosu, who announced the death on Monday, said the official, simply identified as Commandant Dangana sustained bullet wounds from the attack and died Monday morning.
A minute silence was held in honour of Dangana during a special parade and simulation exercise, and unveiling of the newly established female squad of the Corps at its Parade Ground at the NSCDC headquarters in Abuja.
Read also: NSCDC arrests 60-year-old man for alleged child defilement in Kwara
Speaking during the parade, the Commandant-General of the Corps, Dr. Ahmed Audi, described the security situation in Nigeria as worrisome, saying the Corps is on the verge of being rejuvenated to enable it play its roles in the security architecture of the country.
It would be recalled that Audi had in March, during a workshop for state commandants of the NSCDC in Abuja, said bandits operating in the country have foreign sponsors.
He said the workshop was aimed at strengthening capacity on best practices for fostering effective leadership, civil-military relations, and conflict management.
Meanwhile, Audi said the country is witnessing an asymmetric war that requires inter-agency collaboration among security agencies.
By Victor Uzoho…
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....