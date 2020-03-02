Bandits kill over 30 persons, injure several others in Kaduna villages

Over 30 persons were said to have been killed by suspected bandits in some villages in Igabi and Giwa local government areas of Kaduna State.

Several other persons were also injured by the gunmen in the attacks that affected Kerawa, Rago, Marina, Zariyawa, Hashimawa, Gidan Musa Saidu, and Unguwar Barau villages.

The attacks, however, are yet to be confirmed by police in the state, nor the Kaduna state government.

Meanwhile, it was learnt that Troops of the Nigerian Army and Air Force had launched offensive attacks against the bandits and killed many of them in the process.

According to sources, the bandits were said to have attacked the villagers supposedly in retaliation for the villagers providing information to security agencies which resulted in the killing of their members.

The attacks on the bandits by the military, it was learnt was still ongoing as at Monday morning.

