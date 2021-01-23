Bandits kill six persons in fresh Kaduna attacks

Armed bandits on Friday killed at least six persons in separate attacks in Chikun and Giwa local government areas of Kaduna State.

The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who confirmed the attacks in a statement on Saturday, said the bandits attacked Maskoro community in Kakau Ward and Akunakwo of Gwagwada Ward, in Chikun LGA.

According to Aruwan, the bandits killed two persons each in Maskoro and Akunakwo.

He added that Nehemiah Ishaku and Yunana Mai-Mulo were killed at Maskoro while Haruna Dogo and Danjuma Jagaba were shot dead in Akunakwo.

The commissioner said: “The bandits also killed one Alhaji Yahusa Jinaidu in another incident between Hayin Inji and Kidandan town in Giwa local government area.

“The bandits wielding sophisticated weapons opened fire and wounded at least nine persons at Yan Rake, Galadimawa, in the same Giwa LGA.

“The victims include Usama Mohammad, Buhari Rabiu, Buhari Rabe, Waazzamu Audu, Sani Hamisu, Dini Saleh, Mai Lado Mai rake, Sabitu Isa and Kabiru Lado.”

