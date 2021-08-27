Bandits reportedly abduct six people in Kaduna community

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have reportedly abducted six people at Zangon Shanu community in Zaria, Kaduna State.

Residents told journalists the bandits invaded the community located near the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) campus in the early hours of Friday and abducted three men and three women.

“The hoodlums invaded the community between 1:00 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. on Friday and shot sporadically to scare away people. They later went away with six people.

READ ALSO: Bandits release 15 more kidnapped students of Bethel School, Kaduna

“Most of the kidnapped victims are lecturers at ABU, staff of Nigerian College of Aviation Technology and the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital (ABUTH) in Zaria.”

However, the state government has not confirmed the attack.

Join the conversation

Opinions