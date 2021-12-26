Bandits, terrorists emboldened because of Buhari’s silence —Bishop Kukah

Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah, has attributed the boldness and temerity of terrorists and bandits operating “with reckless abandon” to the silence and ineptitude of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

In his Christmas sermon on Sunday, the vocal Catholic priest lamented the spate of insecurity across Nigeria and the continued terrorising of the country by criminals, saying the criminals have become so bold to operate because the current administration treats them with kid gloves and has not been decisive in dealing with the situation.

“The silence of the federal government only feeds the ugly beast of complicity in the deeds of these evil people who have suspended the future of entire generations of our children,” Bishop Kukah said.

“We have before us a government totally oblivious to the cherished values of the sacredness of life,” he added.

“Nigerians have lost count of the number of kidnappings perpetrated by bandits and terrorists under Buhari’s watch, yet he and his people keep saying they are on top of the situation. The President owes the citizens an explanation for his failures.

“Today, after over seven years, our over 100 Chibok girls are still marooned in the ocean of uncertainty.

“Over three years after, Leah Sharibu is still unaccounted for. Students of the Federal Government College, Yauri, and children from Islamiyya School, Katsina, are still in captivity.

“We also have lost count of hundreds of individuals and families who have been kidnapped and live below the radar of publicity.

“Does the President of Nigeria not owe us an explanation and answers as to when the abductions, kidnappings, brutality, senseless, and endless massacres of our citizens will end? We need urgent answers to these questions,” Bishop Kukah queried.

