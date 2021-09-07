Bauchi CAN urges Christians to shun misconceptions, take covid-19 vaccine

Worried by the apathy displayed in taking the jabs of COVID-19 vaccination, leadership of the Bauchi State Chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has urged Christians in the state to as a matter of necessity make themselves available to take jabs of COVID-19 infection vaccine.

The call was made by the Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Bauchi State Chapter, Rev Dr Abraham Damina Dimeus while addressing members of the Christian Council of Nigeria (CCN) during the closing of the 2021 Annual revival service at All Saints Methodist Church, Rafin Zurfi, Bauchi on Sunday.

The CAN Chairman stressed that the COVID-19 pandemic was real considering the evidences of victims particularly those who have died of complications of the infection saying, “We cannot pretend not to be aware of the presence of COVID-19 pandemic in our midst”.

He lamented that the Christian community in the state had been labeled unsupportive of government in the fight against the spread of the infection saying that there were insinuations that some Christians are labeling the vaccination as antichrist, a development he decried.

READ ALSO: 51 health workers, 17 inmates test positive for COVID-19 in Bauchi

The CAN Chairman disabused the minds of Christians against all misconceptions against the vaccine saying that they are mere misconceptions that cannot be proved because according to him they are just to scare people away.

Dimeus said that, “in all the meetings we have attended on the COVID-19 vaccination, fingers are being pointed at us as people who are not supporting the government to fight the pandemic. We have to change this narrative by taking the vaccination”.

He warned that, “the vaccination for now is being given freely by the government, I bet you that a time is coming very soon when you will look for it even with your money but will not get it because by that time, it would have become an essential commodity which people will be scrabbling for. I appeal to you to please avail yourself to take it”.

The CAN Chairman declared that, “We have arranged with the State Primary Health Care Development Agency to bring the vaccine to our Churches for ease of administration. Avail yourselves to take the vaccination. It is very potent to guard you from the infection”.

Dimeus then called on the Christian community not to draw back in participating in government activities because according to him, “we have been directed to be subjective to all government because it is installed by God”.

Dr. Mercy John, National Secretary of Christian Council of Nigeria (CCN) after taking her first jab of Modena vaccine

Members of the Christian community taking turns for the jabs

Sent from Yahoo Mail on Android

Join the conversation

Opinions