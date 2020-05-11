Bauchi gov, Mohammed, clears air over number of mysterious deaths recorded in Azare

The Governor of Bauchi State Bala Mohammed has cleared the air over the actual number of strange deaths recorded in Azare, the headquarters of Katagum Local Government Area of the state.

Governor Mohammed who issued a statement on Sunday while addressing the press, said 150 and not 300 people died from a yet to be identified ailment in the last 30 days as reported in the media.

He said; “It is 150 people that have died in the last 30 days, and not 300 people as reported in the media.”

Speaking further during the press briefing, Governor Mohammed also imposed a total lockdown on three Local Government Areas in the state.

Governor Mohammed said; “Total lockdown on the 3 LGAs is necessary; we just got result of about 66 cases, 42 of which were from Azare alone. And we have found out that most of the cases from Azare is as a result of community transmission; people are not adhering to guidelines in that axis, because there have been transaction going on between the people of Azare and Kano were the covid-19 pandemic is high.”

According to earlier reports, about 301 people are feared dead in the last two weeks in the area, fuelling suspicions that it might have been as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The State Government has however dismissed such fears, saying the reported deaths were exaggerated.

According to the Deputy Governor of the state, Baba Tela, while speaking at a press conference, the situation in Azare was being blown out of proportion by those who don’t reside in the state.

A former member of the House of Representatives, Alhaji Ibrahim Baba, had on May 8, 2020 sounded the alarm in a letter to President Muhammadu Buhari, alleging a “massive outbreak of coronavirus” in Azare.

