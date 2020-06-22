Bayelsa govt records 14 new cases of COVID-19, confirms 1 new death

The Bayelsa State government through its COVID-19 Task Force has confirmed that it has recorded no fewer than 14 new cases of the deadly disease and one new death from the pandemic.

This was revealed in a statement on Monday by the Director of Public Health and a member of the State COVID-19 Task Force, Dr Jones Stowe, who also noted that the new death now brings the total number of fatalities in the state to 10.

Dr Stowe who gave further details in the statement issued in the state capital of Yenagoa also said that the new 14 cases recorded now brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 169.

READ ALSO: Bayelsa records six more COVID-19 deaths

He said; “The 14 new confirmed cases were reported for Bayelsa state on June 21, by NCDC. The total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 169 though active cases stood at 130, while discharged cases are 29 persons.

“Unfortunately, one new death was also recorded, bringing the total number of deaths to 10.

“We call on the general public to please, adhere strictly to the recommended Public Health advisories to reduce the transmission of COVID- 19.

“Maintain regular washing of hands, use your nose masks, avoid handshakes and crowd; stay safe, MaskUpBayelsa,” Dr Stowe advised.

Join the conversation

Opinions