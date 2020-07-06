Benue boat mishap claims 21 lives

There are fears that 21 persons may have died from a boat mishap on River Benue, Benue State on Sunday.

According to eyewitnesses, the boat had on board 28 passengers, who were travelling for an annual convention of their Christian denomination, when the accident happened.

“The victims were all Christian faithful, who were going for their annual convention, when the boat in which they were travelling capsized.

“Immediately we heard about the incident, we put a call through to the police, who went in search of the victims”, an eyewitness said.

Confirming the incident the Benue State Police Command said two persons were rescued.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Catherine Anene, in a statement on Sunday, said 23 persons and not 28, were involved in the accident.

The statement read in part: “On July 5, 2020, around 2.30pm, information was received that 23 members of the ECAN Church, Ijaha, Makurdi Local Government Area, boarded a boat to attend a conference across the River Benue.

“Midstream, the boat capsized. The Marine Police search party was deployed in the scene, where two persons were rescued, while 21 persons are still missing.”

