Biden to take over Trump’s @POTUS Twitter account on January 20

The United States President, Donald Trump, will lose one of his beloved tools in his mass communication arsenal when the @POTUS Twitter account will be transferred to the President-elect, Joe Biden, after his inauguration on January 20, 2021.

A spokesperson for Twitter told Reuters news agency on Saturday that representatives would meet with Biden’s transition team to sort out the details of the transfer, which requires “no sharing of information from the Trump administration.”

The “process is being done in close consultation with the National Archives and Records Administration,” he said.

While Trump more regularly uses his personal @RealDonaldTrump account, which has 88.9 million followers, he often uses the official presidential account with 32.8 million followers, to amplify those messages throughout his presidency.

Read also: Trump’s refusal to concede defeat to Biden hurting U.S. security –Kelly, ex-Chief of Staff

The @POTUS account, as well as the @WhiteHouse, @VP (Vice President), and @FLOTUS (First Lady) official accounts will also be archived and reset to zero tweets for the incoming administration.

Meanwhile, the official @POTUS handle is not the only Twitter privilege Trump is set to lose when his term ends in January.

During a testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey, said the company’s policy is to label and reduce the spread of tweets from world’s leaders that violate the platform’s terms of service but to keep those tweets publicly available.

“If an account is not a world leader anymore, that particular policy goes away,” Dorsey told the committee.

