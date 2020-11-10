Biden urges caution as Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine passed clinical trial

The United States President-elect, Joe Biden, on Monday called for caution and vigilance as drug companies Pfizer and BioNTech announced that their COVID-19 vaccine candidates had proven more than 90 percent effective in a phase-three clinical trial.

At a news conference, Biden described the Pfizer development as “positive news” and urged Americans to remain vigilant and keep wearing masks.

He said: “It’s clear that this vaccine, even if approved, will not be widely available for many months yet to come. The challenge before us right now is still immense and growing.

READ ALSO: Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine attains 90% efficacy in latest trials

“We’re still facing a very dark winter.

Pfizer had said an early evaluation of the trial of the COVID-19 vaccine showed it was effective in keeping the virus at bay, a major progress for the world as it awaited a favourable development on the pandemic that had killed over 1.2 million people.

Join the conversation

Opinions