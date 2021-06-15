Bitcoin investors lose N1.03tr despite surge in currency’s value | Ripples Nigeria

Business
Bitcoin investors lose N1.03tr despite surge in currency’s value
Bitcoin holders have lost N1.03 trillion ($1.50 billion) just 24 hours after Tesla founder, Elon Musk’s tweet caused a surge in the value of the digital currency.
Musk had two days ago responded to criticism from Sygnia Chief Executive Officer, Magda Wierzycka, over alleged manipulation of Bitcoin price.
Wierzycka said: “What we have seen with Bitcoin is price manipulation by one very powerful and influential individual.”
However, Musk described the Sygnia chief’s claim as outright falsehood.
“This is inaccurate. Tesla only sold ~10 percent of holdings to confirm BTC could be liquidated easily without moving market. When there’s confirmation of reasonable (-50%) clean energy usage by miners with positive future trend, Tesla will resume allowing Bitcoin transactions,” the billionaire responded.
READ ALSO: Tesla founder, Musk missing as Bitcoin investors form mining council
The insinuation that Tesla had started accepting Bitcoin raised the value of Bitcoin to over $40,000 after weeks of trading below the mark.
But the development was shortlived as the Bitcoin value slipped back to less than $40,000 24 hours later.
The market capitalization in the Bitcoin business was $752.85 billion as at Tuesday morning.
However, the value has dipped by 0.03 percent to $746.35 billion by evening of same day.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....