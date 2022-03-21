‘Black Stars want to make Ghana proud by beating Nigeria to World Cup ticket’

The Black Stars of Ghana are ready to make their country proud by sealing qualification for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

This was according to the team’s head coach Otto Addo, who is also anticipating a difficult challenge from the Super Eagles when both teams clash this week.

Addo stated that given the history between the two nations, the matches will not be easy, but that he expects the Black Stars to prevail.

“We’re only a few days away from playing our crucial match against our rivals Nigeria. We all expect Ghana to qualify for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, but that won’t be easy as we need to do our best to make it to this tournament,” Addo was quoted by Citisportsonline.

Read Also: CAF okays Kumasi’s Baba Yara Stadium for Ghana, Nigeria World Cup playoff

“The players, technical team and the Ghana Football Association are committed to this task. We really want to make ourselves and the nation proud by qualifying for this upcoming World Cup.

“Matches between Ghana and Nigeria are always difficult but we believe in our players, we believe in our strategies and the unflinching support of Ghanaians as we go into these matches. We are Ghana and we have what it takes to come out victorious.”

The Black Stars and the Super Eagles will renew their rivalry on Friday in the first leg of the World Cup playoffs in Kumasi Stadium.

Both teams will then meet again in the reverse fixture at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja four days after, and the winners on aggregate will zoom to the finals of the World Cup.

The mundial will take place in Qatar between 21 November and 18 December, 2022.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now