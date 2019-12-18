Latest Metro

Boko Haram fighters kill 14 in Chad

December 18, 2019
At least 14 people were killed and five others injured after Boko Haram fighters attacked Kaiga, a fishing village in western Chad on Tuesday, government officials said.

13 persons, according to the prefect of the region, Imouya Souabebe, have also been declared missing after the hoodlums struck.

He said: “There were 14 dead, five wounded and 13 missing in the attack near the village of Kaiga on the shores of Lake Chad.”

