Boko Haram, other killer groups targeting Christians for reasons only known to them —CAN

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has stated that any right-thinking Nigerian must have recognised that Boko Haram and other killer groups have been targeting Christians for reasons only known to them.

The Christian umbrella body made the remarks in a statement on Friday, signed and issued by its Vice Chairman, Rev. Joseph Hayab, who noted that CAN is happy that some truths are coming out from the Nigerian government which it described as a theatre of denial.

Rev. Hayab also expressed CAN’s dismay over the constant condemnation it receives every time it cries out about the danger Christians face in the hands of Boko haram insurgents.

He said; “Every honest and right-thinking Nigerian and none Nigerians alike following the deadly killings in Nigeria must have recognised that Boko Haram and other killers groups have been targeting Christians for reasons only known to them.”

“The worst of this denial was when our dear President had the privilege to write a column on one famous Christian magazine where his writers chose to use that platform to expose themselves as peddlers of falsehood.

“Our cry has never been to discredit anyone or the government, but the focus has been that those in power should admit the truth about what was happening to Christians in Nigeria, not as a sign of failure but an honest way to finding a workable lasting solution to the evil on goings in our land.

“Since the truth can only be delayed but not denied, the Federal Government of Nigeria should use public admittance by her Minister of Information that Boko Haram and other killer groups in Nigeria truly are targeting Christians to stir a religious war and fashion out ways that Christians, their leaders, and places of worship will be protected,” CAN explained.

The Christian umbrella body also suggested that, “The government at this point should also seek to engage critical stakeholders to discuss possible ways of uniting the country to defeat the common enemy, in this case, Boko Haram and the kidnappers that have made our roads and homes unsafe.”

The comments by CAN comes a day after the Federal Government provided possible reasons why Boko Haram terrorists are now targeting churches and Christians in their murderous campaign in the country.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed said at a media briefing in Abuja that the change of tactics by the terrorists and increasing attacks on Christians and churches were caused by the military relentless onslaught on their facilities and various hideouts.

He described the jihadists as blood-thirsty and rapacious killers who subscribe to no religion or faith.

According to the minister, the terrorists were deliberately attacking Christians and churches in order to sow the seed of confusion between the two religions even though they have not stopped attacking Muslims.

He warned Muslim and Christian leaders in the land not to fall for the desperate move by the insurgents by allowing them to divide Nigerians and weaken their resolve to deal the malevolent elements a mortal blow.

He also described the use of Guerilla tactics by the terrorists against Nigerians as a sign of weakness on their part, adding that they would get weaker and weaker by the day as a result of the relentless and tireless onslaught by the military.

