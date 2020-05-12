BREAKING: 146 fresh cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria as total climbs to 4787; death toll now 158

Nigeria’s COVID-19 infections increased to 4,787 on Tuesday night after the nation’s centre for disease control confirmed 146 new cases in several parts of the country.

The centre also disclosed on its Twitter handle that the COVID-19 fatalities had increased from 150 to 158 after eight persons died from complications resulting from the disease.

Meanwhile, 959 patients had been given the nod by medical personnel to reunite with the society following their full recovery from the COVID-19 infection.

The breakdown of the new figure on state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (57), Kano (27), Kwara (10), Edo (9), Bauchi (8), Yobe (7), Kebbi (4), Oyo (4), Katsina (3) and Niger (3).

READ ALSO: COVID-19: PTF tasks scientists, corporate organizations on research for cure of COVID-19

Also mentioned are – Plateau (2), Borno (2), Sokoto (2), Benue (2), Gombe (1), Enugu (1), Ebonyi (1), Ogun (1), FCT (1), and Rivers (1).

The NCDC said: “4,787 cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 959 AND Deaths: 158.”

Join the conversation

Opinions