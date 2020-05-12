Ebonyi APC gives conditions to take part in state’s COVID-19 palliatives distribution committee

The Ebonyi State chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) has asked the state government to include the picture of President Muhammadu Buhari alongside that of Governor David Umahi in the repackaged bags of rice to be distributed to residents of the state as COVID-19 pandemic palliatives.

This was part of the conditions the party said must be fulfilled by the state government for the party to participate in the COVID-19 Ebonyi Palliatives Distribution Joint Committee.

The Chairman of the APC in the state, Mr. Eze Nwachukwu disclosed this while speaking to reporters in Abakaliki, the state capital on Tuesday.

The state had recently inaugurated the COVID-19 Palliatives Distribution Joint Committee, comprising the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), APC, existing political parties, and the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

The committee is charged with the responsibility of distributing the relief materials released by the Federal and State Governments to ease the hardship occasioned by the lockdown over the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Nwachukwu, the party received the invitation through a radio announcement in the state’s owned Ebonyi Broadcasting Corporation (EBBC) on Friday, April 24.

He however said that the party honoured the invitation after it consulted with stakeholders and attended the meeting presided by the Speaker of the Ebonyi House of Assembly, Mr. Francis Nwifuru, who is also the Chairman COVID-19 Welfare and Fund Raising Sub-Committee.

“I heard a radio announcement in EBBC inviting me to a meeting at the House of Assembly on COVID-19 palliatives and after consultations with my members, it became imperative that we attend.

“I attended the meeting where-in they briefed us on the plans and arrangements for the palliative distribution.

“It was at the meeting that I got information that they are repackaging the rice meant for distribution to the people to bear Gov. Dave Umahi’s picture.

“I briefed my party members on this development and it was resolved that we should write to them officially, informing them that both the president’s and governor’s pictures must be on the branded rice if there must be pictures at all.

“We also suggested in our letter that in the alternative that the rice should be left as they were when they were delivered to the state by the Federal Government or let the inscription read, ‘COVID-19 Palliatives’ courtesy, FG/Ebonyi Government,’’ Nwachukwu said.

The party chairman also explained that the party is resolute in its position that “we, as a party will not be part of the committee, should Ebonyi Government go-ahead to brand the rice with only the governor’s picture.

“We, however, agreed that political parties involved should raise one person each per polling unit which we have done but we are yet to submit until they reply to our letter.

“So, we’ll wait for a reply to the letter which we delivered through speed post on Friday, which we have evidence of delivery.

“So, I’m waiting for them to give us a reply; if they do, then we’ll look at the content of the reply and if it’s something that we will continue, we continue but if it’s not, we’ll tell the whole world that we are not part of the exercise and our reasons for doing so.”

