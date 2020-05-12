Kaduna convicts 605 violators of lockdown in two days, rakes in N2m in fines

The Kaduna State Government on Monday said the state Ministry of Justice convicted 605 violators of the lockdown order in the state between Thursday and Friday last week.

According to a statement signed by Commissioner of Justice and Attorney General of the state, Aisha Dikko, about N1,909,600 was realised as fines from the convictions, while 41 offenders were given community service.

The state government on April 24, 2020 set up mobile courts to summarily try curfew violators, in its efforts to preserve public safety, following the State Executive Council’s directive.

The mobile courts were located at Kakuri, Kawo and Magajin Gari, Rigasa, Sabon Tasha and Maraban Rido as well as Rigachukun, Kaduna-Kano border, Abuja-Kaduna express way.

Dikko said: ‘’A breakdown of the offences shows that people were convicted for not wearing face masks in public and violating the restriction of movement order.”

She further disclosed that the Gabasawa mobile court had the highest number of convictions on Friday, where 75 violators were fined a total of N67,500, adding that the Abuja-Kaduna ‘Toll gate’ ‘’followed next with 66 convictions but with a higher fine of N529,500.

‘’Magajin Gari mobile court had the lowest culprits of 17 people, who were fined N75,000 collectively. But the Sabon Tasha court had the lowest fines of N40,000,’’ she noted.

The commissioner, who warned against violations of the COVID-19 pandemic Partial Lockdown Order 2020, said offenders shall, in addition to being fined, undergo community service for a minimum of seven days.

‘’In addition, violators may have their motorcycles, tricycles or motor vehicles impounded and forfeited to the government,’’ she said.

According to Aisha Dikko, violation of stay at home order and not wearing face masks attract a fine of N5,000 each. ‘’On the other hand, not maintaining physical distancing attracts a fine of N7,000,’’ she said.

She further stated that unauthorised riding of motorcycles and tricycles during the lockdown, as well as driving motor vehicles, trucks and buses, attract N5,000, N10,000, N20,000,N30,000, N20,000 fines respectively.

