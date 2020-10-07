Latest Politics

BREAKING: 155 new COVID-19 cases push Nigeria's total to 59,738. 51,403 discharged; 1,113 dead

October 7, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria on Wednesday recorded 155 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the cases were recorded in seven states of the federation and Abuja.

It added that no COVID-19 death was recorded throughout the country on Wednesday.

Consequently, the number of COVID-19 fatalities stood at 1,113 as at Wednesday night.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 59,738.

Meanwhile, 51,403 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities across the country.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (84), Rivers (31), Kaduna (12), Osun (10), FCT (7), Oyo (6), Ogun (3) and, Kwara (2).

The NCDC said: “59,738 cases of #COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 51,403 AND Deaths: 1,113.”

