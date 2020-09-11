BREAKING: 188 new cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total to 56,017; death toll now 1,076

Nigeria on Friday recorded 188 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the cases were recorded in 18 states of the federation and Abuja.

It added that one person died from complications resulting from the virus on Friday.

Consequently, the number of COVID-19 fatalities increased from 1,075 to 1,076.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 56,017.

Meanwhile, 43,998 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities across the country as at Friday night.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (47), Enugu (25), Plateau (21), FCT (14), Abia (11), Delta (10), Bauchi (8), Ondo (8), Kaduna (8), and Ogun (6).

Others are – Imo (5), Benue (4), Katsina (4), Taraba (4), Edo (3), Kwara (3), Oyo (3), Rivers (2) and, Yobe (2).

The NCDC said: “56,017 cases of #COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 43,998 AND Deaths: 1,076.”

