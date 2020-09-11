Latest Politics

National Assembly extends annual vacation by two weeks

September 11, 2020
Lawan
By Ripples Nigeria

The National Assembly management on Friday extended the annual vacation of the federal lawmakers by two weeks.

The Senators and members of the House of Representatives who were initially expected to resume from their annual vacation on September 15 are now expected to resume plenary on September 29.

The Clerk to the National Assembly, Mr. Amos Olatunde, who announced this in a statement, did not give reasons for the extension of the parliament’s vacation.

He, however, regretted any inconvenience caused by the action.

