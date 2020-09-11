National Assembly extends annual vacation by two weeks

The National Assembly management on Friday extended the annual vacation of the federal lawmakers by two weeks.

The Senators and members of the House of Representatives who were initially expected to resume from their annual vacation on September 15 are now expected to resume plenary on September 29.

READ ALSO: Senate begins annual eight-week vacation

The Clerk to the National Assembly, Mr. Amos Olatunde, who announced this in a statement, did not give reasons for the extension of the parliament’s vacation.

He, however, regretted any inconvenience caused by the action.

Join the conversation

Opinions