BREAKING: 348 new cases of COVID-19 as Nigeria’s total passes 11000 to 11166; death toll rises to 315

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Tuesday night confirmed 348 new COVID-19 cases in 18 states of the federation and Abuja.

The NCDC said in its daily update on the COVID-19 situation in Nigeria that the fresh infections had increased the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 11,166.

The number of fatalities had also increased from 314 to 315 in the last 24 hours.

However, 3,329 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from the various isolation centres in the country after they recovered fully from the virus.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (163), FCT (76), Ebonyi (23), Rivers (21), Delta (8), Nasarawa (8), Niger (8), Enugu (6), Bauchi (5), and Edo (5).

Others are – Ekiti (5), Ondo (5), Gombe (5), Benue (4), Ogun (2), Osun (1), Plateau (1), Kogi (1) and Anambra (1).

NCDC said: “11,166 cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 3,329 AND Deaths: 315.”

