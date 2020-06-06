BREAKING: 389 new cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total to 12,233; death toll now 342

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Saturday night confirmed 389 fresh COVID-19 cases in 22 states of the federation and Abuja.

In the daily update on the pandemic situation in Nigeria released on its Twitter handle, NCDC said the fresh infections had increased the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 12,233

However, nine COVID-19 deaths were recorded on Saturday, increasing the total number of fatalities in Nigeria from 333 to 342.

Meanwhile, 3, 826 COVID-19 patients have been discharged throughout the country as at Saturday night.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (66), FCT (50), Delta (32), Oyo (31), Borno (26), Rivers (24), Edo (23), Ebonyi (23), Anambra (17), Gombe (17), Nasarawa (14), Imo (12), Kano (12) and Sokoto (12).

Others are – Jigawa (8), Ogun (7), Bauchi (5), Kebbi (2), Kaduna (2), Katsina (2), Ondo (2), Abia (1) and Niger (1).

The NCDC said: “12,233 cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 3,826 AND Deaths: 342.”

