Nigerian govt dismisses as fake reports of planned absorption of N-POWER beneficiaries into civil service

The Federal Government on Saturday dismissed the report that it was making arrangements to absorb N-POWER volunteers into the civil service.

The Deputy Director of Information in the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Rhoda Ishaku Iliya, in a statement in Abuja, asked the public to ignore the report that President Muhammadu Buhari would announce the absorption of the volunteers on June 12.

He added that any information on N-POWER or the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) would be issued through the appropriate federal government channels.

The statement read: “The attention of the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, has been drawn to the fake news trending on social media that President Muhammadu Buhari will on June 12 broadcast to the nation the absorption of N-POWER Volunteers Batch A, into the Federal Civil Service.

“The ministry is hereby calling on the public to disregard the message and consider it as fake news.

“Any information on N-POWER or the National Social Investment Programme will be issued through the appropriate federal government channels.”

