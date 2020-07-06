BREAKING: Attempt to sack Magu stalls? DSS denies arresting him

A new twist has been added to the saga surrounding moves to oust the acting chairman of the Economic and Funancjal Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, as the Department of State Services (DSS) has come out to deny arresting him hours after reports emerged that he was taken into their custody.

The secret police in a terse statement on Monday denied the reports making the rounds.

Peter Afunanya, Public Relations Officer, of the DSS‘ replied enquiries to that effect saying, the DSS “wishes to inform the public that it did not arrest Ibrahim MAGU, Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as has been reported by sections of the media”.

Reports had said Magu was picked up today and taken to Asokoro District, Abuja.

Though it is still unclear the agency that effected the arrest, and the reason for it, sources say he may have been summoned to the Presidential Villa to face a panel, over allegations of corruption against him.

