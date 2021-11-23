BREAKING: EFCC arrests Fani-Kayode for allegedly forging medical report

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested a former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, for allegedly forging a medical report during his trial for money laundering at the Federal High Court, Lagos.

Sources told journalists the ex-minister was brought to the commission’s Lagos Zonal Office on Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, Lagos, on Tuesday.

The EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed Fani-Kayode’s arrest to journalists.

He was however silent on why the ex-minister was arrested.

Fani-Kayode, who joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) in September, was first arraigned by the commission on a 17-count charge of fraud and money laundering alongside a former Minister of Finance, Esther Nenadi Usman, in 2016.

