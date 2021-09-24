Buhari demonstrated attribute of God for forgiving Fani-Kayode —Femi Adesina

Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, Femi Adesina, has lauded the President’s “kind and angelic heart of forgiveness” for accepting his staunchest critic, Femi Fani-Kayode, back into the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Adesina, in his Facebook column, ‘From the Inside’ on Friday, said the fact that the former Minister of Aviation said “unforgivable and unpardonable things” against Buhari prior to his (FFK) recent defection to the APC, was enough reason for the President to reject his defection but because of magnanimity and forgiving spirit, Buhari refused to act like a regular Nigerian.

Adesina claimed that his principal demonstrated the attribute of God by forgiving Fani-Kayode despite all his previous attacks.

In the article titled ‘Buhari, FFK, and the quality of mercy,’ Adesina praised Buhari to high heavens, saying that by accepting and hosting Fani-Kayode at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, Buhari, as the “leader of the party displayed amazing capacity to forgive, to show mercy, and let bygones be bygones.”

Part of the statement reads;

“Not a small ruckus has been caused by the defection of former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode (FFK), from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) last week.

“An icing on the cake, or the salt added to injury (depending on which side you are), was his reception at the Presidential Villa by Muhammadu Buhari, father of the nation. The development has been rocking the polity for many days.

“FFK is by no means a miscellaneous personality, and whatever he does, or does not do, attracts loads of attention.

“He has said things straight from the gutters, things that the natural man would call unforgivable and unpardonable.

“Against President Buhari, the first family, Yusuf Buhari whom he wished had died when the latter had an almost fatal bike accident, APC as a party, the government, leaders of the party, groups and individuals. Even this writer has suffered horrid descriptions from FFK in many write-ups.

“Buhari showed him mercy, dropping like gentle rain from heaven, when he could have otherwise spat into the sky, collecting the spittle with his own face. Was that not what me and you would have done? Confess.

“We would have told FFK to go to hell, and stay there. But Buhari didn’t. He displayed an attribute of God: forgiveness.”

