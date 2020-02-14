Moments after Diri announced Bayelsa gov, PDP secretariat in Yenagoa set on fire

Pandemonium struck in Bayelsa State on Friday when hundreds of angry youths and women, marched out to the streets of Yenagoa, protesting the Supreme Court verdict that sacked the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate of Chief David Lyon as the governor of the state.

Reports say angry protesters set four security posts of the State High court on fire and also attacked the Yenagoa secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which was partly raze.

The angry demonstrators also destroyed all the billboards having the PDP candidates on them.

Speaking during the rally one of the women leaders, Madam Normy, who was visibly angry, said ”we can’t continue to suffer in our state for another eight years under one man who doesn’t care about an ordinary man in the state.

READ ALSO: Security chiefs must be sacked for not meeting targets —Lawan

”Look at what the civil servants are suffering despite their right to salary. Some have not had their salaries since December not to talk about January. The pensioners were dyeing while waiting for their entitlement.

According to a party stalwart, Comrade Richman Alabo, ”we are protesting the injustice happening in our state, the people of the state have spoken in one voice, why should the court decide otherwise.

Alabo said, “He is a man of the people, we will continue our protest if the right things are not done. He has come to save us as our Messiah. Look at the vision of the new government led by David Lyon; we are ready to die for him.”

As at the time of filing in this report, the Joint military and police patrol in the Yenagoa city, were on hand to help in salvaging further attacks on properties in the state, with heavy security presence at the government house.

Join the conversation

Opinions