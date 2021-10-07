BREAKING… Poor Eagles stunned by Central African Republic in Lagos

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have been beaten 1-0 by the Beasts of Central African Republic in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

The game played at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos on Thursday saw Gernot Rohr’s squad, of mostly Europe-based players, struggle to impress.

After 90 minutes of struggling, the hosts were stunned by a late goal, as the visiting team snatched all three points from the encounter.

A Karl Namnganda’s 91st minute goal was all it took to humble the Super Eagles, who had beaten Liberia 2-0 and Cape Verde 2-1 in previous encounters in their race to Qatar.

CAR and Nigeria are billed to face each other again on Sunday in the reverse fixture of the tie and matchday four clash of the World Cup qualifiers.

More to follow…

