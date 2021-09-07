Sports
Keep fighting until 2022 World Cup ticket is in our hands, Dare charges Eagles
Minister of Youth and Sports development, Sunday Dare has charged the Super Eagles to keep fighting until they land the qualification for next year’s World Cup.
Dare’s statement came after the national football team clinched their second consecutive win in the qualifying series of the 2022 global showpiece.
The Eagles defeated Cape Verde 2-1 in the Island nation on Tuesday, having also defeated Liberia 2-0 last Friday in their first encounter in Lagos.
“Congratulations to Nigeria, congratulations to all Nigerians and the Super Eagles. The team has made us proud once again,” Dare said.
Read Also: WCQ: Osimhen scores as depleted Super Eagles squad beat Cape Verde in Mindelo
Dare, who had spoken with the team before they began the campaign, has now commended the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) for ensuring that the team travelled in comfort.
“I salute everyone for the roles they played. The NFF ensured the team travelled in comfort and the coaches had to overcome a lot of setbacks owing to the Covid 19.
“In the game, we had to dress only nineteen players as against the twenty three allowed by FIFA for World Cup qualifiers. Added to this, we had to fight from a goal down to snatch all three points at stake.
“Inspite of this victory I will like to charge everyone that the journey to Qatar 2022 is still a long one. We must keep fighting and working hard until the World Cup ticket is firmly in our hands,” he added.
The Super Eagles, who are top of the group C with six points, will be playing against Central African Republic in matchdays three and four in October, as the race for the Qatar tournament continues.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...