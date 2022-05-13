British High Commissioner in Nigeria condemns murder of Sokoto female student, demands justice

The British High Commissioner in Nigeria, Catriona Laing, has joined her voice in condemning the brutal killing of a female student of the Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto State, Deborah Samuel, who was lynched on Thursday by a mob for allegedly posting an insulting comment against Prophet Muhammad on WhatsApp.

The attack and subsequent murder of Deborah, a 200-level student of Early Childhood Education in the school, which was captured on video, has continued to draw condemnation from Nigerians and prominent people around the world.

Read also :Reports on classification of IPOB as terror group inaccurate – British govt

Reacting to the killing of Deborah in a tweet on Friday, Laing called on the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government to arrest and bring the perpetrators of the act to justice

“I condemn the murder of Deborah Samuel in Sokoto, and urge the police and relevant authorities to ensure the perpetrators of this horrific act are made to face justice in line with the law,” Liang wrote in a tweet.

I condemn the murder of Deborah Samuel in Sokoto, and urge the police and relevant authorities to ensure the perpetrators of this horrific act are made to face justice in line with the law. — Catriona Laing (@CatrionaLaing1) May 13, 2022

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now