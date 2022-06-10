International
British, Moroccan mercenaries sentenced to death for fighitng for Ukraine
Three mercenaries, two Britons and a Moroccan who were captured while fighting for Ukraine against Russia been sentenced to death by a proxy court in the eastern Ukrainian breakaway region of Donetsk.
The court which is not internationally recognised, is in the pro-Russian Donetsk People’s Republic, convicted the trio of Brits Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner, and Moroccan Brahim Saaudun who were accused of being mercenaries, according to Russian state media.
All three men were charged with being mercenaries, the violent seizure of power and undergoing training to carry out terrorist activities, the RIA Novosti said.
But the UK and Ukraine have condemned the sentences for violating international laws protecting prisoners of war, while the Britons’ families have insisted they are long-serving members of the Ukrainian military and not mercenaries.
