British, Moroccan mercenaries sentenced to death for fighitng for Ukraine

Three mercenaries, two Britons and a Moroccan who were captured while fighting for Ukraine against Russia been sentenced to death by a proxy court in the eastern Ukrainian breakaway region of Donetsk.

The court which is not internationally recognised, is in the pro-Russian Donetsk People’s Republic, convicted the trio of Brits Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner, and Moroccan Brahim Saaudun who were accused of being mercenaries, according to Russian state media.

Read also:Ukraine charges Russian soldier for sexual assault

All three men were charged with being mercenaries, the violent seizure of power and undergoing training to carry out terrorist activities, the RIA Novosti said.

But the UK and Ukraine have condemned the sentences for violating international laws protecting prisoners of war, while the Britons’ families have insisted they are long-serving members of the Ukrainian military and not mercenaries.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now