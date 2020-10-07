Buhari approves Okhiria’s re-appointment as NRC MD

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the renewal of Freeborn Okhiria’s appointment as the Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC).

The Director of Press and Public Relations, Ministry of Transportation, Eric Ojiekwe, who confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday, said Okhiria’s re-appointment takes effect on October 20.

The statement read: “President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the renewal of appointment of Freeborn Edetanlaen Okhiria, as the Managing Director of NRC.

READ ALSO: NRC to begin Lagos-Ibadan rail services September

“This is in accordance with the relevant section of the Nigerian Railway Corporation Act. Cap 129, LFN, 2004.”

Okhiria was first appointed as the corporation’s MD on October 24, 2016.

Join the conversation

Opinions