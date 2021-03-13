Buhari confusing bandits with conflicting directives,’ Ganduje’s ex-aide knocks President again | Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria In One Minute
Buhari confusing bandits with conflicting directives,’ Ganduje’s ex-aide knocks President again
The former Special Adviser on Media to Kano State governor, Salihu Tanko Yakasai, said on Saturday President Muhammadu Buhari is the bandits and other criminals in the country with conflicting directives.
The President had earlier on Saturday issued a “stern warning” to criminals in Nigeria that the government would not allow the destruction of the country’s school system.
He had earlier given bandits in Zamfara a two- month ultimatum to repent and surrender their weapons to the government or risk the wrath of security agents.
Yakasai, who reacted to the President’s latest reaction to the bandits’ attack on schools and other educational facilities on his Twitter handle, said he would withdraw his children from schools if he has any in the affected states.
READ ALSO: Yakasai’s arrest a sad reminder of Buhari’s critics’ disappearance – PDP
He wrote: “To be honest, you are confusing these bandits/terrorists. Last week in Zamfara, you gave them two months notice, today na stern warning, which one should they take seriously Mallam Garba? If I’m a father with a kid in boarding school in the affected states, I’ll withdraw them kawai.”
Yakasai was sacked by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje last month for criticising the current administration following the abduction of over 300 students of Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe, Zamfara State.
He asked President Buhari to address the incessant abduction of students and other security challenges in the country or resign.
Yakasai was later arrested by the Department of State Service (DSS) for criticising the President.
