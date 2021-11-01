‘Buhari could have lost 2015 election without technology’

The Presidency has revealed how President Muhammadu Buhari could have lost the 2015 Presidential elections without the incorporation of technology into the voting process.

Buhari had become the first opposition candidate to win a presidential election in Nigeria, defeating former President Goodluck Jonathan by more than 2.5 million votes, final results showed.

Nonetheless, the Presidency in a statement on Sunday titled, “President Buhari’s visit to Saudi Arabia Highlights: Inequalities breed unrest,” issued by spokesman, Garba Shehu, buttressed the importance of technology in the victory of Buhari.

Shehu said, “Apart from the usual homily to Nigerians to respect the laws of the countries in which they reside, the President threw his weight behind the clamour for the incorporation of new technologies in the election process.

“He was blunt with the fact that without technology in the 2015 election, the Electronic Voters Register and the Card Reader, he may not have won; that he could have been schemed out or ought rightly cheated of his victory by the governing authorities as did happen on three previous elections 2003, 2007and 2011.”

Read also: Jonathan says he knows why he lost 2015 election, but’ll speak after Buhari leaves office

“With this innovation, they could not defeat me on the altar of money and fraud.”, Shehu further quoted the President.

The Presidency also reiterated that Buhari warned campaigners against any move for a third term, urging them to respect the constitution.

“The President’s meeting with Nigerians in the Diaspora gave him an opportunity to send an important message to Nigerians on his unbending determination to respect the Constitution at all times and on all issues.

“Not only did he restate his determination to leave office at the end of his tenure in 2023, he followed up with a warning to would-be campaigners, in case there are some who are contemplating this, that he will not undermine the law of the land by extending the tenure of office and that nobody should start doing this nonsense,” the statement reads.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now