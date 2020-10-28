Buhari, Danjuma meet in Aso Rock

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday held a closed-door meeting with former Minister of Defence, Gen. T. Y. Danjuma (retd), at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Personal Assistant to the President (Photography), Sunday Aghaeze, confirmed this via pictorial reports on the meeting.

However, the details of the meeting have not been made public at the time of filing this report.

But it may not be unconnected with the current situation in the country.

The president had last week met with former Nigerian leaders on how to find the last lasting solution to the numerous socio-economic challenges rocking the country.

