Buhari loses nephew

Alhaji Ibrahim Dauda, the nephew of President Muhammadu Buhari, is dead.

The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu, who disclosed this in a statement, said Duada died in Daura, Katsina State, following a prolonged illness.

According to the statement, the president was totally devastated by the death of his nephew whom he described as one of the finest men in the Daura community.

President Buhari said:

“I am deeply touched and devastated by the passing of yet another family member, a man who had demonstrated amazing kindness and honesty in all his dealings.”

