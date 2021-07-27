Politics
Buhari not a failure, says PGF chief, Lukman
The Director-General of Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), Dr. Salihu Lukman, said on Tuesday the President Muhammadu Buhari’s government has not failed Nigerians, contrary to belief in some quarters.
Lukman, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, said allegation that the government had failed was unsubstantiated.
He charged Nigerians and opposition political parties to advise the government on ways to address the country’s challenges rather than criticising without basis.
The PGF chief said: “If APC and its government are being alleged to be a failure. What is the specific alternative being presented by the opposition to APC?
“The narrative of failure of APC and its government must be corrected based on a strong mobilisation programme.
“Nigerians just need to focus on finding solutions and less on wailing or blaming, they must be protected from self-styled saviours.”
Lukman urged politicians and other desperate individuals, whose mission could only be self-serving, to be objective in their criticisms.
READ ALSO: Nigeria fast becoming a failed state under Buhari – Ortom
He said that beyond civil society organisations and labour movements, the sad reality was that the quality of teaching in academic institutions was below standards.
He added: “We have professors, researchers, and lecturers who cannot engage in any useful inquiry about the challenges facing the country.
“Many so-called professors, researchers, and lecturers, rather than working to provide new insights about challenges facing the country and to that extent propose alternative responses, join the complaining and wailing’ community.
“They speak in languages that are offensive to government and political leaders with unsubstantiated allegations.”
