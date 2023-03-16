Buhari prays for sustenance for anti-graft campaign by Tinubu

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday expressed optimism that the foundation laid by this administration in the war against graft would be sustained by successive governments in the country.

The president, who spoke at a meeting with the management of the Code of Conduct Tribunal led by the Chairman, Danladi Umar, at the State House in Abuja, however, lamented that corruption remains an existential threat to nations.

He described the CCT as an important tool in the government’s fight against corruption over the last seven years.

The president expressed his desire for a sustained anti-graft campaign in the country.

He said: “It is our hope that the foundation which has been laid by this administration will be carried forward and continued as the issue of corruption remains an existential threat to all nations.”

Buhari recognized the sacrifices being made by CCT and similar agencies “despite the very challenging economic and revenue shortages.”

In his remarks, Umar commended the Buhari administration for the salutary impact so far made in the area of infrastructural development, agriculture, and provision of social services, among others.

He said the tribunal was hampered by funding challenges, poor staffing, and appealed for the president’s intervention.

Buhari is expected to hand over to the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on May 29.

