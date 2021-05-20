Buhari returns to Nigeria after French trip | Ripples Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, returned to Abuja from Paris, France, where he attended African Finance Summit.

The presidential aircraft conveying the President and some of his aides landed at the Presidential Wing of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at 3:52 p.m.

READ ALSO: Nigerian govt fully committed to free and fair elections — Buhari

While in Paris, President Buhari participated in the Financing Africa Summit convened by his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron.

The President also engaged in various bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit.

Join the conversation

Opinions